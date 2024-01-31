Home / Home
Members of the 2024 Midland Empire Conference champion Cameron High School Lady Dragon Wrestling Team pose for a photo after receiving their medals Saturday. On front row are Peyton Allen, Delaney Jobe, Taryn Hearn, Skye Mallen and Amanda Jefferson. On back are Coach J.K. Smith, Ally Evans, Addison LeRette, Coach Brecken Gates, Madycen Hedgpeth, Coach Mitch Colson and Jenna Gray.

UNBLEMISHED

Wed, 01/31/2024 - 11:44am admin
CHS Lady Dragons resume area wrestling supremacy after sixth consecutive MEC championship
By: 
Jimmy Potts

ST. JOSEPH — The Cameron Lady Dragons consecutive Midland Empire Conference title run remains intact after they won last Saturday’s tournament by 64 points ahead of their nearest competitor. 

Since the establishment of the CHS Lady Dragon Wrestling Team, Cameron has not had a single season where they did not bring home the championship trophy, and Saturday was no different with Skye Mallen, Jenna Gray, Payton Allen, Justice Brewer, Madeycn Hedgpeth and Amanda Jefferson taking conference titles. 

“It’s my third year wrestling varsity, and my third year as conference champion, which is a good feeling. I had some very tough competition, but I pulled through. I just have to try, and keep trying,” said Jefferson, who picked up a pair of first-period pins to put her in the top spot on the medal podium. 

While Jefferson made a home of the MEC podium with three medals, for freshman Madecyn Hedgpeth, Saturday was the first of what she hopes to be many more MEC titles. Hedgpeth 19-10 needed just one first-period pin to put her on the podium, and further what is now a family tradition.

“It feels good. It’s a good start, and I’m hoping (for more) in the future. It boosted (my confidence) hopefully I’ll make it to state this year,” said Hedgpeth, whose state qualification would mark the fifth consecutive year a Hedgpeth competed for a state title. 

Another wrestler with state aspirations is junior Jenna Gray, whose first-period pin of 6-11 Chillicothe sophomore Summer Gatson was all she needed for the gold. After missing the cut for state last season, Gray said she put in the time and effort in practice and over the summer to ensure her state aspirations become a reality. 

“Last year, I got second. After coming in first this year, I feel like I got a lot better chance at districts. [Gatson] will be at districts and hopefully I can wrestler her again, beat her, and that will get me one step closer to state,” Gray said. 

As for the other Cameron medalists, junior Skye Mallen took first with a first-period pin - improving her record to 25-9. Returning state champion Justice Brewer, and So. Payton Allen took first without taking the mat due to being the only competitor in their respective weight classes. Zyra Fife, lightweight So., took second with a pin of teammate Harlee Willis, but fell to eventual champion junior Brookylyn Stevens, 20-14, of Savannah. At 105, So. Taryn Hearn took second with a first-period pin after opening the tournament with a loss to Benton fr. Nealeigh Ziolkowski. At 115, jr. Ally Evans took second after a medical forfeit, followed by a loss to 41-4 Savannah So. Jade Brundigs.

Other competitors include Delany Jobe, who took third after a pair of losses, Addison LeRette, who took second after a first-round loss and Victoria Polly, who dislocated her elbow in the opening round.

“They’re grinding hard, and getting matches. We just have to come through at the right time,” Cameron coach Phil Limb said. “We’ve got some girls that I think are going to be bubble-match type of girls who will wrestle girls they’ve split ... We’ll watch some film, and attack some of the weaknesses we have. Justice is battling a shoulder injury, but she’s a tough girl. I’m just hoping she can finish strong for the year.”

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media