UNBLEMISHED

ST. JOSEPH — The Cameron Lady Dragons consecutive Midland Empire Conference title run remains intact after they won last Saturday’s tournament by 64 points ahead of their nearest competitor.

Since the establishment of the CHS Lady Dragon Wrestling Team, Cameron has not had a single season where they did not bring home the championship trophy, and Saturday was no different with Skye Mallen, Jenna Gray, Payton Allen, Justice Brewer, Madeycn Hedgpeth and Amanda Jefferson taking conference titles.

“It’s my third year wrestling varsity, and my third year as conference champion, which is a good feeling. I had some very tough competition, but I pulled through. I just have to try, and keep trying,” said Jefferson, who picked up a pair of first-period pins to put her in the top spot on the medal podium.

While Jefferson made a home of the MEC podium with three medals, for freshman Madecyn Hedgpeth, Saturday was the first of what she hopes to be many more MEC titles. Hedgpeth 19-10 needed just one first-period pin to put her on the podium, and further what is now a family tradition.

“It feels good. It’s a good start, and I’m hoping (for more) in the future. It boosted (my confidence) hopefully I’ll make it to state this year,” said Hedgpeth, whose state qualification would mark the fifth consecutive year a Hedgpeth competed for a state title.

Another wrestler with state aspirations is junior Jenna Gray, whose first-period pin of 6-11 Chillicothe sophomore Summer Gatson was all she needed for the gold. After missing the cut for state last season, Gray said she put in the time and effort in practice and over the summer to ensure her state aspirations become a reality.

“Last year, I got second. After coming in first this year, I feel like I got a lot better chance at districts. [Gatson] will be at districts and hopefully I can wrestler her again, beat her, and that will get me one step closer to state,” Gray said.

As for the other Cameron medalists, junior Skye Mallen took first with a first-period pin - improving her record to 25-9. Returning state champion Justice Brewer, and So. Payton Allen took first without taking the mat due to being the only competitor in their respective weight classes. Zyra Fife, lightweight So., took second with a pin of teammate Harlee Willis, but fell to eventual champion junior Brookylyn Stevens, 20-14, of Savannah. At 105, So. Taryn Hearn took second with a first-period pin after opening the tournament with a loss to Benton fr. Nealeigh Ziolkowski. At 115, jr. Ally Evans took second after a medical forfeit, followed by a loss to 41-4 Savannah So. Jade Brundigs.

Other competitors include Delany Jobe, who took third after a pair of losses, Addison LeRette, who took second after a first-round loss and Victoria Polly, who dislocated her elbow in the opening round.

“They’re grinding hard, and getting matches. We just have to come through at the right time,” Cameron coach Phil Limb said. “We’ve got some girls that I think are going to be bubble-match type of girls who will wrestle girls they’ve split ... We’ll watch some film, and attack some of the weaknesses we have. Justice is battling a shoulder injury, but she’s a tough girl. I’m just hoping she can finish strong for the year.”