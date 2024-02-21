Updates from state

The first day of the state championship is in the books for the Cameron Lady Dragons.

Justice Brewer, a 155-pound senior, remains alive in the championship bracket after opening the tournament with a pair of pins. Her first came at the expense of 35-17 Versailles junior Madysen Rayl. In the next round against 2023 fourth-place medalist Mya Sackrey of Brookfield, Brewer escaped a nail-biter after synching up a half-nelson in the final minute of the third period. Brewer will next face Nikeshia Davis, a 28-8 junior from West Plains in the semifinals. If successful, then Brewer will compete in her third consecutive state championship match.

As for CHS sophomore Taryn Hearn, Hearn opened the tournament with a loss to 37-11 Hallsville jr. Candace Calvert via first-period pin. In the consolation bracket, she fell to 39-13 Monet jr. Mary Jastel. Hearn ends her season with 40-15 record.

In boys action, sophomore Will Erickson opened the night by edging 23-11 Hallsville so. Paxton Crane. Not to be outdone by his opener, Erickson later knocked off another higher seed in 34-8 Sullivan so. Camden Henderson. Erickson will next face undefeated El Dorado jr. Jesiah Simmons in tomorrow’s semifinal.

Similar to Erickson, Junior 157 Gage Jones turned a few heads by upsetting 45-3 Cassville so. Tristan Thompson via 7-5 decision, then put himself in the state semifinals after running a chicken-wing to pin 32-17 Boonville sr. Tyson White. Jones needs just one victory over 38-6 Mexico junior Grant Van Horn to put himself in the state championship.

As for so. 165 Tyler Estes, after falling in his opening match, Estes continues working his way through the consolation bracket. Estes rebounded with second-period pin after running a half-nelson on 30-7 El Dorado sr. Jonathon Etzel.