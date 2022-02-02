Home / Sports / Yamat first CHS female to hit 100 wins

Yamat first CHS female to hit 100 wins

Wed, 02/02/2022 - 10:16am admin

ST. JOSEPH — Senior 105-pounder Ashley Yamat became the first female Cameron High School wrestler to eclipse the 100-win milestone last Friday in the final tuneup before Saturday’s District 16 Tournament.

Yamat, 31-6, reached 100 career wins while en route to a silver medal at last Friday’s Benton High School Girls Wrestling Tournament.

“It’s an accomplishment, especially for girls. Even for the guys, it’s hard,” Yamat said. “Being the first girl in Cameron history, I’m definitely ready to see my name on the [100 win] board. I can’t wait for girls to come in and say ‘Wow, I want to be like that.’ I hope it’s an inspiration for girls to stick with wrestling.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES THURSDAY.

 

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media