Yamat first CHS female to hit 100 wins

ST. JOSEPH — Senior 105-pounder Ashley Yamat became the first female Cameron High School wrestler to eclipse the 100-win milestone last Friday in the final tuneup before Saturday’s District 16 Tournament.

Yamat, 31-6, reached 100 career wins while en route to a silver medal at last Friday’s Benton High School Girls Wrestling Tournament.

“It’s an accomplishment, especially for girls. Even for the guys, it’s hard,” Yamat said. “Being the first girl in Cameron history, I’m definitely ready to see my name on the [100 win] board. I can’t wait for girls to come in and say ‘Wow, I want to be like that.’ I hope it’s an inspiration for girls to stick with wrestling.”