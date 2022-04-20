Yamat to take talents to Avila next season
Cameron High School two-time state qualifier Ashley Yamat will continue her wrestling career at the college level next season.
During a signing ceremony last week, Yamat accepted a scholarship offer from Avila University and could compete for the Lady Eagles as soon as January of 2023.
“It’s pretty great. I feel amazing. It’s a feel like no other feeling,” Yamat said.
Yamat finished her senior year with a 37-10 record. She made it to the third day of the state tournament, barely missing the medal podium after working her way through the consolation bracket with a pair of pins. She has been with the girls wrestling program since it was established in 2018 and began the first CHS female to reach 100 wins.
