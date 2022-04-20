Home / Sports / Yamat to take talents to Avila next season

Yamat to take talents to Avila next season

Wed, 04/20/2022 - 11:21pm admin

Cameron High School two-time state qualifier Ashley Yamat will continue her wrestling career at the college level next season.

During a signing ceremony last week, Yamat accepted a scholarship offer from Avila University and could compete for the Lady Eagles as soon as January of 2023.

“It’s pretty great. I feel amazing. It’s a feel like no other feeling,” Yamat said.

Yamat finished her senior year with a 37-10 record. She made it to the third day of  the state tournament, barely missing the medal podium after working her way through the consolation bracket with a pair of pins. She has been with the girls wrestling program since it was established in 2018 and began the first CHS female to reach 100 wins.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.

 

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media