Yamat to take talents to Avila next season

Cameron High School two-time state qualifier Ashley Yamat will continue her wrestling career at the college level next season.

During a signing ceremony last week, Yamat accepted a scholarship offer from Avila University and could compete for the Lady Eagles as soon as January of 2023.

“It’s pretty great. I feel amazing. It’s a feel like no other feeling,” Yamat said.

Yamat finished her senior year with a 37-10 record. She made it to the third day of the state tournament, barely missing the medal podium after working her way through the consolation bracket with a pair of pins. She has been with the girls wrestling program since it was established in 2018 and began the first CHS female to reach 100 wins.